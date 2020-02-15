Holiday weekend brings clouds and upper 70s

HOUSTON – The best way to describe the weather this President’s Day and Mardi Gras weekend is pleasant. We won’t see as much sun as we did on Friday but the increase in clouds also comes with warmer temperatures into the mid-60s, which is close to the norm for this time of the year.

Near normal high temperatures expected (KPRC)

Our temperatures will warm up even more as we head into next week. We’re forecast to reach 78 degrees during the Monday-Tuesday time period. Then come Wednesday and Thursday and the return of winter temperatures.

Wednesday’s cold front will bring rain and a big drop in temperatures as we head into Thursday and the rest of the week. This front will not be a big rainmaker but will make for a quite gloomy Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll see cloudy skies, scattered showers and a temperature drop from a high on Tuesday in the mid to upper 70s to the 50s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Some of our outlying areas will see their lows once again in the 30s during that period.

Big temperature dip expected next week (KPRC)

So enjoy the Spring-like temperatures for now because the coats and jackets will be back out by Wednesday when our highs will top out mostly in the low to mid 50!

Ten day forecast through two weekends (KPRC)

The good news is that as quickly as winter dips in, it dips back out and by next weekend, the second weekend of Mardi Gras, our temperatures will back near normal with little or no rain forecast. Enjoy!