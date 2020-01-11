It’s snowing near Dallas and as you might expect, Texans are losing their minds. Here are 10 fun snowy reactions.

Friday night’s bumpy weather turned into snow in North Texas on Saturday.

NBCDFW was reporting that snow fell in places like Denton, Tarrant, Grayson and Fannin counties.

As you might imagine, Texans were losing their minds.

Here are a few Tweets that capture the snowy madness:

ITS SNOWING IN TEXAS AFTER YEARS, IM SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/hYIBtVRdJX — mayra⚡️ (@likeymayra) January 11, 2020

Its snowing in Texas, but the city officials who are responsible for keeping the roads clear are like: pic.twitter.com/OAPWqQKkW5 — Wiley Coyote (@Fadedessence) January 11, 2020

it’s snowing in Texas, & Tiny didn’t like the “feels like 19” cold



side note: she only did these for treats pic.twitter.com/IgZLgjQRGd — Chavela 🎄 (@chavelabravo13) January 11, 2020

We went from “ Tornado 🌪 watch be careful ! “ ➡️ “ wake up its snowing ❄️“ only in Texas folks 👍🏽#Northtexas @NBCDFWWeather — Maday (@Perlamadayy) January 11, 2020

Good morning! I woke up early, and... IT’S SNOWING!!! AT 8AM!!! IN NORTH TEXAS!!! ☃️❄️



Shoutout to my school @UNTsocial for looking so pretty this morning. I’m smiling so hard right now. I feel like a little kid again 🥺😭💜 pic.twitter.com/nu8lbz0GK0 — Smirky 🔜 PAX South 2020 (@Smirky_16) January 11, 2020

Update!!! Y’all it’s snowing in Texas. My first ever experience with snow is here, annnnd it’s too much for me. ❄️⛄️🌨☃️🐶😖 #thisdogdoesntenjoysnow pic.twitter.com/dnTh1e3EDY — Herbiethemooland (@HerbieMooland) January 11, 2020

Tornadoes and flooding yesterday in Decatur, and it's snowing this morning! Gotta love Texas weather! #CrawlOutOfTheTornadoShelterWeveGotSnowmenToBuild pic.twitter.com/dwz2YFUW2C — Teela Watson (@teachtrw) January 11, 2020