Saturday forecast: Unseasonably warm weather as front approaches

HOUSTON – Once again there are fog issues for the area but this morning the issues are mostly along the coast where 1/4 to 1/2 mile visibility is the norm.

The advisory for the near coastal areas is until 11am with the Marine fog advisory in place until noon.

Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 60s were 20 degrees above normal and warming into the mid 70s for highs today when the normal high is 63 degrees!

A cold front is approaching from the north and is bringing increasing clouds, showers and wind through the afternoon and early evening. The front won’t push through until tomorrow morning and by noon should be off the coast and leaving clearing skies and cooler temperatures in its wake.

Cooler Temperatures And Rain Ahead

New Year’s Eve forecast is fine with highs in the low 60s and your overnight temps into the new year in the low 40s. The increasing rain chances start on New Year’s Day and continue into early Friday to provide much needed rain for the region. The first week of the season will be close to seasonal temperature norms.for what will be a week of close to normal temperatures