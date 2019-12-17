Cold snap arrives in Houston: Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – The cold front has pushed Southeast Texas back into winter in a big way.

Here are three things you need to know about the changes this week:

1. Brr! Today will be nearly 20 degrees colder than Monday

We’re starting off nearly 30 degrees colder Tuesday than we did on Monday morning. Most areas will sit in the upper 30s and low 40s, but the wind, which is still blowing hard, will make it feel near freezing for most of the morning. Sunshine will break out this afternoon but don’t expect much of a warm-up. Highs will stay chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s.

2. Get ready for a mid-week chill

Winter makes a big return for mid-week. Temperatures will be colder than normal from Tuesday through Thursday. Morning low temperatures will be in the 30s, with afternoon highs in the 50s to low 60s. In fact, temperatures will dip very close to freezing Wednesday morning. A light freeze is possible on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings along and north of the I-10 corridor.

3. Another wonderful weekend is in the works

A quick-moving system will bring us a slight chance of showers Friday, but that will exit the region before the weekend, leaving Saturday and Sunday looking tremendous. Expect morning lows in the 40s with afternoon highs reaching normal levels, in the mid-60s. The best part is that we’ll have lots of sunshine this weekend to thaw out from a chilly couple of days.