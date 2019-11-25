HOUSTON – Welcome to Thanksgiving week! The weather is all-important, whether you’re staying near Houston or traveling elsewhere. Here are four things you need to know before you head out this week:

Daypart for Monday 11-25-19

1) Warmer weather is on the way to kick off the week.

Monday will start seasonably cool in the 50s, but we’ll warm to the upper 70s by the afternoon. We’ll be rain-free today, but Tuesday comes with scattered showers ahead of an evening cold front. Tuesday’s high will be near 80 degrees, but the evening cold front will deliver a brief cool-down for Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s.

Futurecast Wednesday 11-27-19

2) Wednesday travel looks dicey for parts of the U.S.

Traveling on Wednesday will be mostly trouble-free if you’re staying locally in Texas. The panhandle will get some afternoon rain and snow, which will linger into the evening, but most other regions in the state will be hazard-free on Wednesday.

Nationally, storm systems in the northeast and west coast could cause major headaches for air travelers. The west coast storm will carry Coastal airports could log big delays, which could cause a ripple effect to other travel destinations around the country. Check with your airline to make sure you’re on top of any delays.

Futurecast Thanksgiving 2019

3) Thanksgiving weather looks mild and in Houston

Thanksgiving weather in Houston won’t be picture-perfect, but it won’t cause much of a headache if you’re traveling locally any day this week. Expect mainly cloudy skies, unlike the bright blue skies we enjoyed this weekend. Temperatures will be mild in the 70s, and we’ll see a few scattered light showers during the day from Tuesday through the weekend. None of those are expected to be a washout, though. In fact, many of us could stay rain-free all day. For those who do get a shower or two, rainfall totals will be very light, none of these will likely become an issue.

Futurecast Saturday 11-30-19

4) Weekend cold front brings big changes to Houston and could make return travel troublesome across the U.S.

A strong weekend cold front will bring much chillier weather to the area beginning Sunday. Expect a round of showers and storms late Saturday, followed by a return to well below-normal temperatures for the first half of next week.

Return travel on Sunday could be tricky for – you guessed it – the northeast and west coast. The same regions facing storms during pre-holiday travel will face more bad weather as people head home on Sunday. While travel on the roads in Texas will be smooth, the coastal storms could once again cause a rash of delays at major airports across the country. Be prepared!