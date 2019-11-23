We’re starting in the 40s and 50s this morning which means we’re back to the cooler temperatures of the season today after a high of 79 on Friday. We’ll top out in the mid 60s today with plenty of sunshine around.

Clouds this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies for the weekend.

We’ll warm up a bit into Sunday with highs near 70 degrees, which is the seasonal norm.

Showers are back in the forecast on Tuesday with slight chances. We’ll have clouds around for most of the week including Thanksgiving with a few showers here and there too. Temperatures next week, including Thanksgiving and next weekend, will trend warmer than normal in the mid 70s.