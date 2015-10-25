74º

LIST: Avoid these notorious roadways prone to flooding during heavy rain in the Houston area

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – Underpasses are prone to flooding whenever there’s heavy rain, so motorists should be careful when driving around the Houston area this week.

If or when rain gets heavy, officials want drivers to steer clear of low-lying areas. Some of the most flood-prone areas are:

  • Southwest Freeway at Fondren Road
  • North Freeway near Crosstimbers
  • White Oak Drive near Beauchamp Street
  • Clinton Drive and McCarthy Street
  • Telge Road near Spring Cypress Road

What other roadways would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments and share as a resource for other drivers.

