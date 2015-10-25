LIST: Avoid these notorious roadways prone to flooding during heavy rain in the Houston area

HOUSTON – Underpasses are prone to flooding whenever there’s heavy rain, so motorists should be careful when driving around the Houston area this week.

If or when rain gets heavy, officials want drivers to steer clear of low-lying areas. Some of the most flood-prone areas are:

Southwest Freeway at Fondren Road

North Freeway near Crosstimbers

White Oak Drive near Beauchamp Street

Clinton Drive and McCarthy Street

Telge Road near Spring Cypress Road

What other roadways would you add to this list? Let us know in the comments and share as a resource for other drivers.