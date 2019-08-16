Travel

U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer outage causes delays at airports across nation

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Travelers across the nation are experiencing delays Friday after a computer outage prevented U.S. immigration officials from processing arriving passengers, according to reports

Officials have not said what caused the outage, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating the issue. 

Houston Bush Airport announced delays and advised impacted passengers to check with the airline on flight statuses. Bush Airport said departing passengers are not affected by the outage. 

