U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer outage causes delays at airports across nation

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Travelers across the nation are experiencing delays Friday after a computer outage prevented U.S. immigration officials from processing arriving passengers, according to reports.

Officials have not said what caused the outage, but U.S. Customs and Border Protection is investigating the issue.

Houston Bush Airport announced delays and advised impacted passengers to check with the airline on flight statuses. Bush Airport said departing passengers are not affected by the outage.

Due to the @CBP national computer outage, there is some back up with processing international arriving passengers in the Federal Inspection Services area at IAH. This issue is not affecting departing passengers. As a precaution, check with airline on flight status. — Houston Bush Airport (@iah) August 16, 2019

