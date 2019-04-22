Experience Universal Studios on a budget with this Costco $139 deal

HOUSTON - Traveling to Universal Studios Hollywood this summer? There’s a deal with Costco that could save you a lot this year.

For $139, you can get one three-visit ticket to Universal Studios Hollywood. A one-day ticket, PopSugar notes, usually starts at $109 or $103 for kids.

The ticket works within 12 months of your first visit, so you can visit on another trip if you don’t go to the park three times on your vacation.

Here are the details:

The three-day ticket is an e-ticket, which is valid once registered online.

Valid 12 months from selected first visit date.

Advanced registration is required for each visit. If you don’t come on the day you registered, it still counts against your three-day allowance.

PopSugar notes you must select a first visit date when registering for the first time. That means, if you're not sure when you're going, you can register for the first time at a later date.

Register multiple visits at once, or one visit at a time

The ticket is for use in Universal City, California.

Registration may close within seven days prior to any visit date.

These are the blackout dates: Dec. 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 in both 2019 and 2020.

