Work begins to repair I-10 San Jacinto River bridge damaged during Imelda

Barges that broke loose from their moorings Thursday night were successfully removed from underneath the I-10 San Jacinto bridge in Channelview on Sunday, according to the San Jacinto River unified command.

HOUSTON - Emergency work on the Interstate 10 bridge over the San Jacinto River in east Harris County began last week, according to officials at the Texas Department of Transportation.

Houston-based NBG Constructors, Inc. is in charge of making repairs to the columns of the northern part of the bridge.

The columns were damaged during Tropical Storm Imelda in September when two barges struck the bridge and became stuck underneath it.

TxDOT reconfigured eastbound and westbound traffic, with two lanes in each direction, on the eastbound side of the bridge.

The contract is worth an estimated $3 million and work is expected to be completed in late February.

“We thank the traveling public for your patience,” TxDOT tweeted on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.