Fatal accident causes traffic issue for morning commute

HOUSTON - Drivers in north Houston are dealing with a traffic delay after a fatal crash has blocked all but one lane of the North Freeway.

According to police, the accident happened on the outbound lanes of I-45 near the Shepherd flyover around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

Authorities said man entering the North Freeway hit a barrier and lost control of his vehicle causing him to cross all the lanes, where he was hit and killed by two oncoming cars.

Witnesses told authorities the original looked like it had suffered a blowout or some sort of mechanical problem when the driver lost control. but authorities have not confirmed that.

Authorities said they are expecting to be on the scene for several hours as they investigate the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

