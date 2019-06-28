4 Houston-area construction projects you should watch out for this weekend

HOUSTON - Drivers across the Houston area are being reminded of construction this weekend, in addition to ongoing projects. Here are four projects to know about:

1. State Highway 35 northbound and southbound at SH 6 in Alvin

Drivers in Brazoria County should plan for a total closure of State Highway 35 northbound and southbound at SH 6 in Alvin. It will close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. Signs will be posted to help drivers through a route detour.

2. Interstate 10 at Farm-to-Market 1489 in Brookshire



In Waller County, westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Farm-to-Market 1489 in Brookshire will shut down 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers will be forced to exit and re-enter the freeway after FM 1489.

3. West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road



Drivers headed to the Galleria this weekend need to be aware that construction crews will shutter the West Loop southbound entrance ramp from Westheimer Road. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Saturday.

4. IH-59 northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 West Loop



Drivers in southwest Houston can expect delays as crews will close the IH-59 northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 West Loop. Drivers will need to take I-610 northbound lanes, exit San Felipe, make a U-Turn and re-enter the freeway traveling southbound.

