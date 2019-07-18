Charter bus badly damaged after Rosenberg crash

ROSENBERG, Texas - A charter bus sustained significant damage Thursday during a crash in Rosenberg.

The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 59 at the State Highway 36 exit.

Video from SKY 2 showed the bus belonged to Transportes Del Norte. A group of people, who appeared to be passengers, could be seen standing near the bus.

Rosenberg police said the crash has the exit ramp blocked and drivers should plan for delays in the area.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash or how many people were aboard at the time.

The cause is under investigation.

This story is developing.

