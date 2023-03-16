Man fatally struck by 18-wheeler, another vehicle on IH-10 East westbound at Lockwood Drive

All main lanes closed on IH-10 East westbound at Lockwood Drive due to deadly 2-vehicle crash

HOUSTON – A man was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler and another vehicle on the East Freeway Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened in the 5300 block of the East Freeway at around 3:45 a.m.

According to HPD, a white Mack tractor-trailer truck was traveling westbound in the main lanes when the vehicle struck a man. Police said the man was then struck by a second vehicle, a gray Dodge Challenger, also traveling westbound on the freeway. The drivers of both vehicles stopped and remained at the scene, investigators said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Officers said the drivers of the 18-wheeler and the Dodge were determined not to be impaired when they were questioned. They were later released, HPD said.

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.