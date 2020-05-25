Child in critical condition, teen facing intoxication assault charges in connection with DWI crash

HOUSTON – A child is in critical condition and a teen is facing serious charges after driving while intoxicated and causing a grisly crash, deputies said.

The crash happened around 9:22 p.m. Sunday on Highway 6 near Pavilion Point in southwest Harris County, authorities said.

Deputies said a black Nissan Maxima was headed southbound in the left turn lane when the driver failed to yield right of way and turned in front of a black Honda Accord that was heading the opposite direction.

According to Sean Teare, with the Harris County District Attorney’s office, the 18-year-old driver of the Nissan fled the scene but later returned because he felt bad.

He was not injured in the crash, but the woman in the passenger side suffered a broken leg and her 7-year-old child, who was unrestrained in the backseat, suffered head injuries.

Both the mother and child were flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where the child remains in critical condition. The two people in the Honda were taken by ground to Memorial Hermann in Katy.

Teare said the driver of the Nissan admitted to drinking before the accident. He was charged with two charges of intoxication assault and two charges of failure to stop and render aide. If the child dies, one of the assault charges could be upgraded to felony murder because of the child’s age.

According to Teare, authorities believe they know where the driver was drinking, and they will be conducting an investigation.

“We’re going to charge every single person we can in this chain,” Teare said. “This isn’t acceptable. This is the kind of thing that I’ve been talking about and our concern as we started to open up…We’re talking about a 7-year-old who may not make it to tomorrow.”

Teare also said they will be investigating the child’s mother to see if Child Protective Services needs to get involved.