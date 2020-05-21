ASK2: Is the mandatory 14-day quarantine for persons traveling to Texas still on going?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is the mandatory 14-day quarantine for persons traveling to Texas still ongoing?

Answer: Road and air travelers entering Texas from Louisiana will no longer have to self-quarantine for 14 days starting May 1, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect as a result of these executive orders, to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana, is terminated immediately," Abbott’s latest order reads.

For more information you can visit the Texas Department for Health and Human Services website.