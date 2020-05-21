91ºF

ASK2: Is the mandatory 14-day quarantine for persons traveling to Texas still on going?

A Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper talks with a driver at a rest stop along Interstate, 10 Monday, March 30, 2020, in Orange, Texas, near the Louisiana state border. Texas is ratcheting up restrictions on neighboring Louisiana, one of the growing hot spots for coronavirus in the U.S. Just two days after Texas began requiring airline passengers from New Orleans to comply with a two-week quarantine, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said state troopers will now also patrol highway entry points at the Louisiana border. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Question: Is the mandatory 14-day quarantine for persons traveling to Texas still ongoing?

Answer: Road and air travelers entering Texas from Louisiana will no longer have to self-quarantine for 14 days starting May 1, according to Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Any mandatory self-quarantine already in effect as a result of these executive orders, to the extent applicable to travelers from the City of New Orleans or the State of Louisiana, is terminated immediately," Abbott’s latest order reads.

For more information you can visit the Texas Department for Health and Human Services website.

