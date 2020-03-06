Ask 2: When will the Elysian Viaduct reconstruction project near downtown be finished?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: When will the Elysian Viaduct reconstruction project near downtown be finished?

The answer: This question comes from KPRC 2 viewer Maricela. The Elysian Viaduct is an elevated road that connects downtown with Elysian and Hardy Streets on Houston’s near northside. The bridge is being rebuilt as a replacement for the old former viaduct, which was outdated and needed to be upgraded.

The good news for area residents and commuters who used to use the Elysian Viaduct regularly: The new road is projected to open in the summer of 2020. Earlier, the expected completion was for Spring, 2020, but minor changes to the project required a short schedule extension.

