Driver dead after car slams into pole on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON – One person is dead after the driver slammed into a pole in northeast Houston.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the Eastex Freeway at East Crosstimbers Street, police said.

Officers said the vehicle was heading southbound on the Eastex Freeway when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a pole.

That driver – believed to be a man – was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash, but police said the driver clipped another vehicle before the accident.

According to police, the other driver remained on the scene and was not injured.

Police said the road will be closed as crews and investigators work to clear the scene. Traffic is getting by on the feeder.