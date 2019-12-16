TxDOT prepares for work on 9-mile stretch of Westheimer Road

HOUSTON – The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for maintenance on one of the busiest roads in Houston.

Workers are expected to start resurfacing nearly nine miles of Westheimer from the IH-610 West Loop to Dairy Ashford in March, they said.

TxDOT officials have recently selected a contractor for the job which is expected to cost about $12 million. Officials are currently in the planning phase of the project with work estimated to last 13 months.

Crews will work nightly, according to TxDOT, to ease the pain on drivers.

“We will do our best to minimize those impacts. We will mostly be doing night work, but we know any type of construction can cause disruptions to drivers in the area,” said Emily Black with TxDOT.

The maintenance is scheduled every 12 to 15 years.