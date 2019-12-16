57ºF

New HOV lane on US-290 in northwest Harris County unveiled Monday

Cathy Hernandez, Reporter

Traffic moves along a freeway in Hosuton on Sept. 6, 2017. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Drivers in Northwest Harris County may have a faster commute into downtown Houston starting Monday, according to METRO.

METRO opened a new 7-mile HOV/HOT lane extension on US Highway 290 Monday.

The entrance/ exit ramp is located just east of Mason Road.

Drivers can enter the Express Lane from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. and exit from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.

The extension is among the last parts of the $2.1 billion rebuild of US-290.

