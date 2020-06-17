Google slated to open new Houston office by 2021

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Google Inc. is opening its first local sales office in Houston, according to the Houston Business Journal.

The company will house the regional Cloud Enterprise Sales team at the One Buffalo Heights building at 3663 Washington Ave. The 37,000-square-foot office is slated to open in early 2021.

The office is anchored by an H-E-B grocery store within the Buffalo Heights development, which opened in October 2019. Buffalo Heights is a developed by Houston-based BKR Memorial.

During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city has been targeting Google. The new office is a signal of a diversifying marketplace in Houston, he said.

Turner said the business ecosystem is expanding in sectors such as retail, tourism and digital tech.

“We are now sprinting to the construction of this ecosystem,” Turner said.