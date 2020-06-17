91ºF

Google slated to open new Houston office by 2021

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

FILE - This Tuesday, July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Facebook, Google, YouTube and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. The companies are removing potentially dangerous misinformation promoted by politicians and others, while directing users to credible information from sources like the World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Google Inc. is opening its first local sales office in Houston, according to the Houston Business Journal.

The company will house the regional Cloud Enterprise Sales team at the One Buffalo Heights building at 3663 Washington Ave. The 37,000-square-foot office is slated to open in early 2021.

The office is anchored by an H-E-B grocery store within the Buffalo Heights development, which opened in October 2019. Buffalo Heights is a developed by Houston-based BKR Memorial.

During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city has been targeting Google. The new office is a signal of a diversifying marketplace in Houston, he said.

Turner said the business ecosystem is expanding in sectors such as retail, tourism and digital tech.

“We are now sprinting to the construction of this ecosystem,” Turner said.

