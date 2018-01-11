Request tour of KPRC

Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes at KPRC 2? Station Tours give viewers, ages 10 years and up, the opportunity to take a first-hand look at what goes into putting a live newscast on the air.

The following restrictions apply:

Tour Times: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

2018 Tour Dates: Jan. 17 -- March 14; April 4 -- June 6; Aug. 1 -- Nov. 14; Dec. 5, 12 & 19

(NO TOURS: Jan. 1 -- 16, March 15 -- April 3, June 7 -- July 31, Nov. 15 -- Dec. 4, Dec. 20 -- 31)

Age minimum: 10 years old and over

Group Limit: 20 people maximum, 10 people minimum per tour group

A KPRC2 representative will contact you once your tour request has been confirmed.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.