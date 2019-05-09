Warriors' Kevin Durant out for rest of Rockets series

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors grabs his ankle after injuring himself against the Houston Rockets during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland,…

HOUSTON - Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors top scorer in the playoffs, suffered a mild calf strain and will miss Games 6 and 7 against the Rockets.

ESPN.com first reported the news.

Durant suffered the injury late in the third quarter of the Warriors 104-99 Game 5 win.

Following a jump shot, which he made, he clutched at his right leg and limped to the Warriors bench and then to the Golden State locker room. He did not return to the game.

Durant underwent an MRI exam Thursday morning in the Bay Area. The MRI confirmed the initial diagnosis (strained right calf).

Durant will not travel with the team to Houston for Game 6 Friday, and will remain in the Bay Area for treatment.

He will also be ruled out for a potential Game 7 back at Oracle Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Durant will be re-evaluated next week.

Durant has been the Warriors leading scorer this postseason, averaging 34.2 points per game. He’s scored 33 points per game in the five games against Houston.

