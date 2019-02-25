Uncle JJ: Texans star JJ Watt introduces nephew Logan James Watt

J.J. Watt announced on Instagram Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, that he's an uncle for the first time.

“I am proud to hold the title of his favorite uncle and I will staunchly defend my role!!” J.J. Watt wrote on Instagram Sunday, sharing his excitement.

The Texans stars’ younger brother, Derek Watt, of the Los Angeles Chargers, and wife, Gabriella Watt, welcomed their firstborn son, Logan James Watt, who shares the same middle name as uncle J.J.

The baby boy weighed in at birth at 9 pounds, 13 ounces.

On my way to see @DerekWatt34 & @gabriella_watt2 new baby boy Logan and I get this photo...



Logan’s face says it all @_TJWatt. “who the hell is this guy and when is my favorite uncle getting here?” 😂 pic.twitter.com/LhEcloozV9 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 24, 2019

The photos also show the player's girlfriend Kealia Ohai, captain of the Houston Dash, holding the baby boy.

Some of the comments hinted that the defensive end and Ohai should start a family. One wrote, "U have a baby JJ? I had no idea."

