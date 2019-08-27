These are the Top 5 high school football games to watch in the Houston area for Week 1

HOUSTON - A new high school football season is about to kickoff. The light switch is flipped starting Thursday night and throughout the weekend.

Ready for some football?

The Friday Football Frenzy on KPRC-Channel 2 has been a Houston staple now since 2006. The 14th season premiers on Friday and every week at 10:20 p.m into the middle of November when the playoffs get through Round two.

Here's a look at the Top 5 Games you may want to watch in Zero Week!

KATY VS NORTH SHORE

When: Thursday 7pm Galena Park ISD Stadium

Why: Two of Houston's prominent programs. North Shore is the defending 6A Div. 1 State Champion, Katy has eight State Titles.

Coaches: Jon Kay ( North Shore), Gary Joseph (Katy)

Star Power: North Shore (RB Zach Evans, QB Dematrius Davis, WR Shadrach Banks, LB Corey Flagg)

Star Power: Katy ( QB Bronson McClelland, WR Jordan Patrick, DB Dalton Johnson )

CY SPRINGS VS PEARLAND

When: Thursday 7pm, The Rig in Pearland

Why: Atmosphere at The Rig is among the best in Greater Houston, Oilers poised to make deep playoff run, enjoy watching Cy Springs' Wing-T offense

Star Power: Cy Springs, struggled in 2018 but 11 starters return including Safety/RB Johnathan Bloom, QB Jeremiah Mosley

Star Power: Pearland ( QB J.D. Head had 24 TD in 2018 , WR Jaden Piece )

ST. THOMAS VS STRAKE JESUIT

When: Friday 7pm, Crusader Stadium​​​​​​​

Why: One of Houston's best rivalries meeting annually since 1964 (except for Hurricane Harvey year)

Coaches: Strake Jesuit HC is Klay Kubiak, son of Gary Kubiak.

Star Power: Strake Jesuit (RB Dylan Campbell 20 TD in 2018, DB Denzel Blackwell ( FBS recruit)

Star Power: St. Thomas (WR trio of Josh Crissmon, Spencer Kryger, and Jordan Augustine are top notch)

GEORGE RANCH VS DICKINSON

When: Friday 7pm, Sam Vitanza Stadium

Why: George Ranch is always talented in a difficult 23-6A. Dickinson's program is full of tradition under HC John Snelson.

Star Power: George Ranch (CB Faybian Marks is a big time recruit, CB Stephen Woods, QB Sam Miller)

Star Power: Dickinson (All-State QB Mike Welch had 30 TD in 2018, WR Darryl Harris 13 TD in 2018, Top recruit DL Victor Idusuyi)

CY FAIR VS THE WOODLANDS

When: Saturday 6pm, Woodforest Bank Stadium

Why: Cy Fair again is loaded after 11-3 finish in 2018, Bobcats favorite to win 17-6A. The Woodlands favored to win 15-6A. This could be a classic opener.

Star Power: The Woodlands (RB Breyton Gilford 1,540 yds- 22 TD in 2018 , WR Malik Johnson ( 7 TD) , DL duo of Caleb Fox and Simon Cruz)

Star Power: Cy Fair (RB L.J Johnson, FS Payton Tally, DE Joe Pustejovsky)

