These are the Houston Texans training camp practices open to public

HOUSTON - If you want to see the Houston Texans up close during training camp, then here's how to do it.

The Texans announced four practices in August that are open to the public at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Gates open at 8:15 a.m. each of the days with lines forming on Murworth Drive. Free parking is available beginning at 5 a.m. in the Green Lot south of the Houston Methodist Training Center on Lantern Point Drive.

Limited bleacher seating is available at each practice session and is first come first serve.

Fans can register for a drawing for two training camp tickets from Monday through 5 p.m. Friday by visiting HoustonTexans.com/TCTickets. Winners will be notified via email on Aug. 2.

Here are the open practice dates and times:

Saturday August 11 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT Houston Methodist Training Center

Monday August 13 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT Houston Methodist Training Center

Wednesday August 15 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT Houston Methodist Training Center

Thursday August 16 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. CT Houston Methodist Training Center

Bold indicates joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans will be able to get autographs from the Texans Ambassadors, Houston Texans Cheerleaders and TORO, as well as be able to take part in the Fan Zone behind the bleachers.

