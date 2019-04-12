These are the Astros' holiday & special events hats, uniforms

HOUSTON - Need some new gear to add to your Astros arsenal? Major League Baseball unveiled Friday its new hats and uniforms for Armed Forces Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Independence Day and the All-Star Game.

MLB.com wrote about the changes, as did the wonderful blog Sportslogos.net.

For Mother's Day on May 12, the Astros will wear a hat with a pink brim, a pink ribbon on their jersey and pink socks. The Astros host the Rangers that day.

MLB will honor Armed Forces Day on May 18 with special all-camouflage hats and socks, and an Armed Forces Day patch on the jersey. Military members will be honored all weekend-long. The Astros play the Red Sox in Boston that weekend.

For Memorial Day on May 27 against the Cubs, the Astros will wear a Memorial Day patch on their hat, and a jersey patch with a 'Lest We Forget' banner over a poppy.

On June 16, the team will celebrate Father's Day with a blue-hued cap, blue socks and a blue ribbon on the jersey. The Astros host the Toronto Blue Jays.

For Independence Day, the 'Stros will wear a navy hat with a red brim and the American flag emblazoned behind the 'H' of the logo, navy and red socks, and an Independence Day patch on the jersey. The Astros don't play on the Fourth of July, but host the Los Angeles Angels that weekend.

MLB All-Stars will gather in Cleveland on July 8-9. Here's a look at the workout caps, socks and the actual All Star Game hats. Note that the jerseys appear to be sleeveless.

All photos courtesy of SportsLogos.net.

MLB tweeted a hype video of the holiday and special events look.

