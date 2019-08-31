Texans trade for left tackle Laremy Tunsil

© LAKANA

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans were the busiest team in the NFL on roster cutdown day and it was because of a flurry of trades, one of which likely solves their most glaring issue.

The team reportedly was able to orchestrate a deal with the Miami Dolphins to land left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills in exchange for a pair of first round draft picks, a second round selection and a pair of players. Physicals still pending on all players involved.

The Texans concern over protecting third-year quarterback Deshaun Watson, obviously played a huge role in making a play for this rising talent at tackle. Watson was sacked a league-worst 62 times last season.

Tunsil is entering his 4th season in the NFL after being drafted 13th overall in the 2016 draft. He’s started all but four games since entering the league.

His 5th year option at just over $10 million for the 2020 season was already exercised by the Dolphins, though the Texans likely are hoping to lock him up long-term considering the draft capital that was used to add him.

Stills enters his seventh season as one of the top deep threats in the league. Since entering the league, he’s 4th among active players in yards per catch at 15.98 yards per reception, trailing only Josh Gordon, Desean Jackson and Tyrell Williams.

His 32 touchdown receptions rank 20th among that group (minimum 150 receptions).

