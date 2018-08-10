Texans rookie TE Jordan Akins makes record-setting preseason debut

HOUSTON - Preseason records weren't exactly set to be broken, but for Houston Texans rookie tight end Jordan Akins, it was still pretty nice to be the first Texans rookie to catch two touchdown passes in a preseason game in the team's 17-10 win at Kansas City Thursday night.

Akins was on the receiving end of two scoring throws from backup quarterback Brandon Weeden in the first half of the win.

"I have to watch the tape, but obviously he caught a couple touchdown passes and that is a good start for him," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said.

The first score came late in the first quarter on a six-yard pass in the front corner of the end zone for the first points of the game.

The second touchdown was a 14-yard reception that Akins hauled in as he was sliding to the turf that put the Texans ahead 14-0.

His touchdown receptions were his only catches in the game.

"I was pretty nervous," Akins said after the game. "After that first play, the nerves calmed down a bit."

Akins was a third round pick by the Texans in the 2018 draft out of Central Florida.

"The jitters went down and I was able to execute and come off the ball and make plays for the team," Akins said.

