Texans defeat 49ers 16-13 in second preseason game

HOUSTON - Quarterback Deshaun Watson capped off his only series of action with a touchdown, and the back-up's rallied for the win, as the Houston Texans downed the San Francisco 49ers 16-13 in the second game of the preseason.

Watson finished his night 5-for-8 passing for 73 yards and TD pass to Bruce Ellington.

Vyncint Smith scored the game-winning touchdown in the game's final minute -- a 41-yard strike from back-up QB Joe Webb III.

The starters should play significantly more snaps in preseason game number three, when Houston travels to Los Angeles to face the Rams next weekend.

