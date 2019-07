A now-viral video still of two boys hugging after one boy gave another boy a baseball at a Phillies-Dodgers game on July 17, 2019.

HOUSTON - Major League Baseball made the world smile after publishing a sweet moment at a Dodgers-Phillies game Wednesday night: two young boys searching for a ball in the stands, one boy giving the ball he found to the other boy and then the pair sharing a hug before they both went back to their seats.

The 20-second video has been viewed nearly two million times.

This is the cutest thing we've ๐ธ๐‘‰๐ธ๐‘ seen. pic.twitter.com/8x0h3v2j6f — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 18, 2019

Here are someof the best reactions to the tweet:

The kind of thing that gives me faith that these children are our future and will do better than weโ€™re doing right now. There are still good humans teaching young humans to be better. ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธโค๏ธ — Sara (@sarakoppel) July 18, 2019

Need more of this pic.twitter.com/OTKkUDMICz — cardinalsgifs (@cardinalsgifs) July 18, 2019

