State of the Rockets: Experts weigh in on what you need to know

HOUSTON - It’s summer and the NBA remains in the headlines. The Toronto Raptors won the title, and on Monday, the awards were handed out in Los Angeles.

The MVP went to Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the "Greek Freak" reeled in over 70% of the first-place votes over the Rockets' own James Harden. Giannis certainly had the offensive numbers and could have also won the Defensive Player of the Year award, so, although Harden had strong numbers of his own, the voters probably got it right.

Harden didn’t show up in Los Angeles, instead choosing to attend a promotional event in China. That should not have happened, but that’s a discussion for another day. That said, Harden was one of a handful of big stars who did not appear. It makes me wonder if this NBA Awards event was even worth holding.

How’s Chris Paul feeling about 2019?

Paul, who is in California making stops at basketball camps, spoke with the Houston Chronicle’s beat writer Jonathan Feigen, about what’s been making news of late. Paul made it clear to Feigen that he is very happy in Houston while choosing not to fully address any of the rumored relationship issues between him and James Harden.

General manager Daryl Morey is confident about next season and how the Rockets will fare.

Morey caught attention by wearing a James Harden T-shirt to the awards show. The Rockets on Twitter touted Harden’s MVP-worthy numbers rather than giving props to Giannis for winning. Morey also spoke with Feigen and declared the Rockets as the team to beat in the West next season, as he anticipates the starting five back and adding a big piece in free agency.

It has been reported the Rockets will make their run at Philly’s Jimmy Butler in a potential sign and trade with the 76ers. Free agency begins Sunday at 5 p.m.

NBA’S TOP FREE AGENTS

Kevin Durant Warriors

Kawhi Leonard Raptors

Kyrie Irving Celtics

Klay Thompson Warriors

Jimmy Butler Sixers

Kemba Walker Hornets

Hear some of the Rockets conversation on Sports Sunday with Randy McIlvoy, Adam Wexler and Sportsradio 610’s “In the Loop” hosts John Lopez and Landry Locker in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.