'I just want a fair chance:' Rockets players, fans upset over game 1 botched calls

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Rockets took a 104-100 loss to the Warriors in game one for the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal, but Monday morning many are upset, claiming Houston didn’t get the foul calls they deserved.

“I just want a fair chance, man,” said Rockets point guard James Harden. “Call the game how it's supposed to be called and that's it. And I’ll live with the results.”

People were buzzing on the KPRC2 Facebook page, making more than 150 comments.

Sakes La Baz wrote, “Congrats to the refs on the win!”

Fred Martin said, “The worst called game by the refs I have ever seen.”

Rockets Coach Mike D’Antoni said the refs even admitted making the botched calls to him.

“The response was just … that they missed it,” D’Antoni said. “That’s what they told me. They missed four of them so that’s 12 foul shots.”

It was even more obvious in the last 20 seconds. With the game on the line, Rockets argue that Harden was fouled on a 3-point attempt, but there was no whistle.

Despite the controversy, the Rockets hope to come back stronger.

“I just want to win, to tell you the truth honestly,” said Rockets player Chris Paul. “If we got a 104 and they got 105, that’s a problem, name of the game in winning, so we’ll try to figure that out.”

D’Antoni sais the team is ready for a comeback.

“We just need to suck it up and (not) worry about how they officiate and sit there and take it,” D’Antoni said. “I’m getting a little old for that, but that’s just how it goes.”

The second game will be held Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. at the Oracle Arena.

