Q&A: Left tackle Laremy Tunsil talks with KPRC ahead of Texans-Jaguars game

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans play their second game with new left tackle Laremy Tunsil on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tunsil answered some questions with KPRC sports reporter Ari Alexander earlier this week to discuss the upcoming game.

Q: What was Week 1 like for you, learning the system and getting into a game right away?

A: I thought it was fun, even though we didn’t the get the W. I thought it was fun being with some new guys, learning the new system. Being in this environment, a winning environment is great. There’s a lot more to learn, and I’m looking forward to more things happening.

Q: How long do you think it takes to get that O-line communication where you’re all on the same page?

A: It takes a while, man. That’s why you have OTAs, minicamp, offseason programs. It’s going to take a while, but you know it’s going to happen. It’s going to have to happen quick, but we’re going to make it happen.

Q: How do you think you guys can improve from giving up the six sacks on Monday night?

A: We’re going to work on it. We’re going to get that number down. Promise.

