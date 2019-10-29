O'Brien not expecting big moves at NFL trade deadline

HOUSTON - The hype at trade deadlines is out of control sometimes. The most entertaining one in sports is the NBA, followed closely by Major League Baseball.

In the NBA, teams are making their push for right after the All-Star break, while in baseball it’s a frenzy that hits in the middle of the summer as teams try to bolster their lineup or starting pitching rotation.

No trade offer is left off the table

If there are holes to fill and teams willing to deal, then most teams are at least listening right?

How about the Texans trading Pro bowl receiver Deandre Hopkins? Sounds crazy, right? According to reports, just to put this frenzy into perspective, teams reportedly have contacted the Texans just to kick the tires.

Don’t worry, Texans fans, because that will not happen.

Texans make a deal but it likely stops there

The NFL’s trade deadline race to the finish line has always lacked the frantic pace their counterpart leagues endure each year, but it’s still fun to follow. Halfway through the regular season, there are eight games left to make the playoffs and keep chasing dreams to make a run at the Super Bowl.

The Texans have been mostly quiet on the trade front, acquiring Oakland Raiders CB Gareon Conley for a 2020 third-round pick. Conley played Sunday against his former team.

“I think Conley for only having been here for a week, he did some really good things,” said Bill O’Brien on Monday. “He had a key pass breakup late in the game. I think he’ll get better and better because he’s a smart guy, he’s a worker. He’s going to get in here and watch the tape. He’s a good pro. He understands how to play corner in this league. He's going to work hard to get better."

The NFL’s trade deadline will arrive on Tuesday at 3 p.m. central. Monday, O’Brien was asked if he would be looking for a defensive end with J.J. Watt now out for the season after suffering a torn pectoral muscle on Sunday.

“I would say the chances of any transaction happening today are slim and none, to be honest with you. But never say never," O'Brien said. "I think it’s more about this year’s football team, but also the future."

“There’s a lot that goes into these things, “ O’Brien said. “It’s not just about 2019, it’s also about 2020, 2021 relative to the roster, the draft, what is the contract of the player they are offering you. If their contract is up in eight games this year, then do you want to get into the business of just renting a player for eight?."

The Texans are facing a busy week in which they will fly to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at historic Wembley Stadium. Houston is looking to make it back-to-back wins with a victory over the Jags. If that happens, they will return home 6-3 with seven games left to play.

