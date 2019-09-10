New Texans receiver Kenny Stills takes knee during national anthem at Saints game

NEW ORLEANS - One of the newest members of the Houston Texans took a knee during the national anthem before Monday's game in New Orleans.

A photo from the sidelines shows wide receiver Kenny Stills kneeling as most others around him stood with their hands over their hearts just before the Texans took on the Saints at the Superdome.

An activist on issues of racial inequality, Stills, who was traded to Houston last month from the Miami Dolphins, began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 after Colin Kaepernick used the action as a way to protest police brutality.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said he doesn't want to wade into the issue, but said he is glad Stills is on the team.

"Kenny exercised his right, his prerogative," O'Brien said after the Texans' 28-30 loss to the Saints. "You know, I've talked with Kenny. Kenny's a good guy, very smart guy, very articulate guy and he's a really good football player. So glad to have him here."

Before he was traded to the Texans, Stills had been critical of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross over his relationship with President Donald Trump, according to USA Today.

