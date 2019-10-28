JJ Watt's nephew brightens his day following season-ending injury

HOUSTON - A video of JJ Watt's nephew standing up on his own for the very first time brought a smile to the Texans star's face following his season-ending injury.

Watt shared the video of his nephew via Facebook.

"‪That smile at the end can brighten up even the darkest day," Watt wrote.

The defensive end suffered an injury to his pectoral muscle during Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, marking his third major injury in four years.

Hundreds of Texans fans commented on the post, sending well wishes to Watt.

"Another infectious Watt grin," wrote Texans fan Terry Howard. "Take time to heal properly and enjoy your nephew."

