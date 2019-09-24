How you can vote for Deshaun Watson for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans throws a pass before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Houston.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson is a finalist for this week's FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Watson completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5 percent) for 351 yards and three touchdowns for a 135.8 passer rating in the Texans' 27-20 win. This is Watson's first nomination of the season.

You can vote for Watson at NFL.com/FedEx.

Other Nominees

• Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 27 of 37 passes (73.0 percent) for 374 yards and three touchdowns for a 132.0 passer rating in the Chiefs' 33-28 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

• Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen completed 19 of 26 passes (73.1 percent) for 261 yard and four touchdowns for a 144.4 passer rating in the Panthers' 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Ground Nominees

• Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey rushed for 153 yards on 24 attempts (6.3 avg.) and a touchdown in the Panthers' 38-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

• Baltimore running back Mark Ingram rushed for 103 yards on 16 attempts (6.4 avg.) and three touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs.



• Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook rushed for 110 yards on 16 attempts (6.9 avg.) and a touchdown in the Vikings' 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Each Tuesday morning of the regular season, through Thursday at 2 p.m., fans can visit NFL.com/FedEx to vote for their favorite performances of the week, with FedEx awarding a $2,000 donation in the winning players' names to The USO.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.