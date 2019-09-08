By the numbers: Texans gearing up for regular season opener in New Orleans

In this Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, in New Orleans.

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are preparing to open their regular season on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Kickoff is set for 6:10 p.m. at the Superdome. You can follow the game here.

Here's a closer look at how the matchup is shaping up, by the numbers.

3

That's the number of Texans players who were listed as questionable early Sunday afternoon. Receiver Keke Coutee and guard Greg Mancz are nursing ankle injuries, while tackle Tytus Howard is recovering from a finger injury.

30.8

That's the number of average points per game when quarterback Deshaun Watson and receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller are playing together. Watson has thrown 12 touchdowns to Hopkins and 11 to Fuller.

399.4

That's the number of average yards the Texans net per game when Watson, Hopkins and Fuller are playing together.

9

That's the number of yards lost in 2011, when defensive end J.J. Watt recorded the first sack of his career against the Saints' quarterback Drew Brees.

15

That's the number of touchdowns recorded by Watson during his five career prime-time games. Thirteen of them were passes, while two were rushes. In 2018, Watson was 3-0 in prime time.

