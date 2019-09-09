3 key matchups to watch in the Texans Monday Night opener

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates a second-quarter touchdown catch during a game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018, in Denver, Colorado.

By Vanessa Richardson/KPRC Sports Reporter

It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas. Football season! And the Texans have a tall task in facing future Hall Of Fame QB Drew Brees in their home opener.

Here are some of the matchups to watch Monday night:

1. Texans O-Line vs Saints D-Line

Deshaun Watson was sacked a brutal 62 times last season. With Andrew Luck's recent retirement, the conversation surrounding protecting your franchise QB has increased. Texans fans will be eager to see new faces on the O-Line, including Laremy Tunsil and first-round pick Tytus Howard (though he's listed as questionable to play.)

The Saints' D-Line is beyond solid, holding 11 opponents to 20 points or less in 2018.

2. Texans Wide Receivers vs Saints DBs

Hopkins, Carter, Stills…oh my! The Texans are deep in the WR position, and the Saints secondary will need to keep up with a deep wide receiving corps, which has been one of their struggles.

3. Texans Defense vs Michael Thomas

Saints Wide Receiver Michael Thomas made headlines in late July after signing a cool five year, $100 million dollar extension with Nola, making him the highest paid WR in the league.

Thomas is tough to stop, and Texans DC Romeo Crennel will rely on his veterans to get the job done. Thomas and CB Bradley Roby went to Ohio State together, so it'll be a Buckeye reunion.

Other storylines

There are more storylines--- JJ Watt vs Ryan Ramczyk, Bill O'Brien acting as offensive coordinator (again), and general team chemistry after so many new faces were added.

Make sure to join the conversation on our Facebook page, as sports director Randy McIlvoy will be at the game providing full coverage of this Week 1 match up.





