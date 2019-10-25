Restaurant in Austin has all the jokes for this year's World Series

HOUSTON - A Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin, well-known for its marquee displayed at the entrance, has shared some baseball jokes during the World Series.

El Arroyo uses its entrance sign to share jokes as well as support for causes and condolences.

Workers at the restaurant change the sign each night, El Arroyo told KPRC 2. Austin Business Journal reports the sign has become a tradition that the people of Austin have connected with and people drive by El Arroyo every day just to see what it says.

The famous sign has been included in several viral tweets; the images come from the restaurant's official social media. El Arroyo now sells a picture book including 78 of its best witticisms.

Take a look at what they had to say about baseball:

Does that mean beers will be 3 for 1? Can I use my coupons!? 🤔#ElArroyoATX #ElArroyoSign Posted by El Arroyo on Monday, October 21, 2019

I love batter, like cookie batter? #ElArroyoSign #ElArroyoATX Posted by El Arroyo on Thursday, October 24, 2019

