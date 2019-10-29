JJ Watt sends a good luck gift to Jose Altuve ahead of Game 6

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Sportsperson of the Year, Jose Altuve and J.J. Watt attend SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for…

HOUSTON - JJ Watt is getting Jose Altuve ready for a World Series win.

Watt sent over bottles of wine and champagne to prepare the Houston Astros star for a potential World Series champions celebration.

In the note, Watt thanks Altuve for the great entertainment this season and wishes him luck in Game 6. The Houston football star also writes to Altuve, "you are truly an inspiration to myself and so many people across Houston and around the world."

The Astros are up 3-2 after sweeping the Nationals in D.C. last weekend. Game 6 will be played on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

