JJ Watt sends a good luck gift to Jose Altuve ahead of Game 6

HOUSTON - JJ Watt is getting Jose Altuve ready for a World Series win.
Watt sent over bottles of wine and champagne to prepare the Houston Astros star for a potential World Series champions celebration.
In the note, Watt thanks Altuve for the great entertainment this season and wishes him luck in Game 6. The Houston football star also writes to Altuve, "you are truly an inspiration to myself and so many people across Houston and around the world."
The Astros are up 3-2 after sweeping the Nationals in D.C. last weekend. Game 6 will be played on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.
