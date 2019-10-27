How Bregman sparked the Astros to 2-2 World Series

Alex Bregman hits a home run in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park on September 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Washington, D.C - Sooner or later we all knew it was going to happen. Alex Bregman is too good to have remained a non-factor with his bat in this World Series.

Saturday night at Nationals Park he sent his signal that he was back.

"He's been our rock in the middle of the order, and it's tough when you see him not be as consistent as he was during the season," manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday night.

"There's not a man in that clubhouse that was doubting that he was going to pay big for us at some point when given the opportunity again," he added.

Bregman is currently hitting only .245 this postseason and .222 now in the World Series but Saturday night his mojo returned in a big way. Bregman delivered an RBI single in the first inning but his big moment was a grand slam in the seventh inning off of Fernando Rodney that put the game away. He entered Saturday 0 for his last 12 with runners in scoring position. That blast quickly silenced the crowd.

"It felt good just to add some insurance, because Jose Urquidy was doing a great job, got us off to a great start," Bregman said at the podium following the win. "I think the feeling I had when I hit that was I was pretty fired up. I wanted to help my team win a game and get this series back 2-2."

