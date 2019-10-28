Houston photographer aims to capture special moments during World Series

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Astros faithful following their team from Houston all the way to the Nation's Capital for the World Series. They are fans looking forward to making memories and capturing moments supporting the squad.

Among them is a Houston photographer who makes a living capturing special moments.

Fatima Donaldson has been a professional photographer for decades. She owns her own studio near The Heights — mainly shooting commercial jobs for clients across the globe. Even at Astros' games, when she takes pictures on her smartphone as a fan, she's looking for something specific.

"Really, when I shoot, I just focus on capturing the moment," Donaldson says. "Being able to have people experience the feeling that I'm feeling."

Donaldson shared several photos she took inside Game 5. Her hope with them, as with all her photos, is to grasp the energy and connection of the crowd.

She also has advice for amateur photographers who want their own special moments.

"Just try and capture the feeling of what your experience is," she said. "Because whether you're sharing it, you'll always be able to look back to it and remember the feeling that you had when you took that shot."

