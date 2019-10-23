Astros

Here's why Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos uses orange nail polish

By Samara Perez - Contributor

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Many fans have noticed Astros catcher, Robinson Chirinos, using bright nail polish during the 2019 season. Here is why he does it. 

According to Geoffrey Blum, Houston Astros color commentator and former Astros player, the nail polish helps the pitcher see the catchers' signs.

Chirinos only uses nail polish on his right hand and has painted his nails in different colors since he was with the Texas Rangers.

Chirinos is predicted to pitch in Game 2 of the World Series.

