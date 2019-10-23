Here's why Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos uses orange nail polish

HOUSTON - Many fans have noticed Astros catcher, Robinson Chirinos, using bright nail polish during the 2019 season. Here is why he does it.

Chirinos has orange nail polish on



Anyone else see that? — Mareena (@thatgirlmareena) October 14, 2019

wait, Chirinos is wearing orange nail polish for the Astros. I have never seen that, very cool. — Greg Weeks (@GregWeeksCLT) October 9, 2019

According to Geoffrey Blum, Houston Astros color commentator and former Astros player, the nail polish helps the pitcher see the catchers' signs.

Chirinos only uses nail polish on his right hand and has painted his nails in different colors since he was with the Texas Rangers.

@blummer27 Does the catcher wear nail polish so the pitcher can see the hand signals. The Texas catcher Chirinos appears to have on polish. pic.twitter.com/cfxarCcsIo — Peggy Harrell (@PeggyHa06618503) July 5, 2018

Chirinos is predicted to pitch in Game 2 of the World Series.

