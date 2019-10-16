Astros tickets for potential World Series go on sale Thursday

HOUSTON - A limited amount of tickets to attend the Astros potential World Series home games will go on sale to the public at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Fans will only be able to purchase tickets online on the MLB site.

KPRC learned from Sarah Kincark, of the Houston Astros Baseball Club, that season ticket holders and lottery winners can purchase tickets now.

On Wednesday, the Astros beat the Yankees 4-1, and now lead the American League Championship Series 2-1.

