Astros tickets for potential American League Championship Series go on sale today

HOUSTON - Individual tickets for the Houston Astros potential American League Championship Series home games will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by phone at (877) 9ASTROS and online at www.astros.com/postseason.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.

In a release, the Astros said that due to a limited number of individual game tickets that will be available for postseason games, fans would need to guarantee their access to 2019 postseason tickets by purchasing 2020 season tickets.

On Monday, Tampa Bay beat the Astros 10-3 and cut their AL Division Series deficit to 2-1.

