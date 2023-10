The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is Episcopal High School’s Brandon Thomas.

Thomas has scored five TD’s against Legacy School of Sport Sciences and led the team to No. 1 ranking.

“He’s pretty special, he runs the ball with authority,” said head coach Steve Leisz. “He’s a threat in the backfield. In fact, he’s a triple-threat individual.”

Congratulations to Brandon for becoming Athlete of the Week!