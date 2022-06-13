🔒 INSIDER EXTRA: What the real NBA offseason grind is like, as shared by the Houston Rockets’ Jae’Sean Tate

It may be the offseason, but Jae'Sean Tate of the Houston Rockets is still mentally in in-season mode. In this video clip , he takes KPRC 2's Ari Alexander through his typical gameday schedule.

HOUSTON – One of the most famous offseason phrases is “1-2-3 Cancun.” It’s the point when an NBA team realizes their offseason has arrived.

For Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate, his summer is not Cancun. It’s 6 a.m. wakeup times four days a week to go to Kinitro Fitness and work out with trainer Billy Voltaire.

“Main focus is core stability, rotational strength and mobility,” Voltaire said. “And we like to focus on coordination to make him a more efficient mover on the court.”

Tate works out six days a week in total, using Saturdays as his only day off. This past Saturday, Tate used his day off to run more than 100 Rockets fans through a workout at Toyota Center. In a partnership with Michelob Ultra, Tate hosted fans for a workout and a meet and greet.

“Just for the community to come out here and see that (fitness) is important to them is awesome,” Tate said.

Saturday’s workout was light and fun, meant to be enjoyable for Rockets fans. Meanwhile, Tate’s workouts at Kinitro Fitness are meant to turn him into a force on the court, where the 26-year old started 77 games for the Rockets, averaging 11.8 points per game while usually getting the team’s toughest defensive assignment.

The workout doesn’t necessarily use heavy weights, but is cardio-intense with the most difficult thing being the “ski machine.” Imagine a seated row, but standing and “rowing” down.

After a cycle, Tate “sprinted” on the ski machine to 75 meters for the first set, and 100 meters on the second set.

There was plenty of medicine ball work that mimicked basketball movements, to help stabilize Tate’s core strength while making those movements in-game.

Below is the full workout from Thursday: