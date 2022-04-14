69º

🔒 FULL 1-ON-1 INTERVIEW: Kevin Sumlin talks about coaching city’s new football team, the USFL’s Houston Gamblers

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: sports, Houston Gamblers, KPRC 2 Insider
As the Houston Gamblers prepare for their first game in the new USFL, head coach Kevin Sumlin took some time out to speak 1-on-1 with KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy

Sumlin is a familiar name to Houston sports fans, having been the head coach at the University of Houston as well as at Texas A&M. In 2011, he helped lead UH to a perfect 12-0 regular-season record.

Now, he is part of the rebirth of both the USFL and the Gamblers. Houston’s first game in the new league takes place Sunday, April 17 against the Michigan Panthers. The game broadcast can be seen on KPRC 2, with kick-off at 11 a.m.

Click the video above for the full 1-on-1 interview of Sumlin with McIlvoy discussing his excitement and what Houston fans can expect from their new team.

